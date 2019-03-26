DeWine Pledges to 'Protect the Rights' of Those Insured Under Affordable Care Act

President Trump’s administration wants the federal courts to do what congress didn’t – overturn all parts of the Affordable Care Act. But Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans with pre-existing conditions don’t need to worry.

The Trump administration supports a federal court decision in December that ruled Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, invalid. If that sticks, the health care that covers many Ohioans with pre-existing conditions could disappear.

“My commitment to the people of the state of Ohio remains that if for any reason federal law is changed, we will protect the rights of people who have a problem, have a pre-existing condition, have insurance.”

Nearly a million Ohioans, some with pre-existing conditions, receive health care from Medicaid expansion or purchase it through Ohio’s health care exchange.