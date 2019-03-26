© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Pledges to 'Protect the Rights' of Those Insured Under Affordable Care Act

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 26, 2019 at 8:32 PM EDT
a photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio will protect the rights of people with pre-existing conditions.

President Trump’s administration wants the federal courts to do what congress didn’t – overturn all parts of the Affordable Care Act. But Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans with pre-existing conditions don’t need to worry. 

The Trump administration supports a federal court decision in December that ruled Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, invalid. If that sticks, the health care that covers many Ohioans with pre-existing conditions could disappear.

“My commitment to the people of the state of Ohio remains that if for any reason federal law is changed, we will protect the rights of people who have a problem, have a pre-existing condition, have insurance.”

Nearly a million Ohioans, some with pre-existing conditions, receive health care from Medicaid expansion or purchase it through Ohio’s health care exchange.

Tags

Government & Politicsaffordable care actObamacare
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content