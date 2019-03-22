© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Republican Lawmaker Wants Tax Cut in State Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 22, 2019 at 5:36 PM EDT
photo of House Finance Committee
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Members of the House Finance Committee hear testimony during an informal hearing on Gov. Mike DeWine's budget.

There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005. But Governor Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in Ohio, so there are no tax cuts in his budget. Some on the panel that makes changes to the budget are considering whether a tax cut can or should be included.

Lawmakers are being advised by their economic researchers to cut the spending increase in DeWine’s budget by 25 percent. Republican Rep. Jim Butler (R-Oakwood) is on the House Finance Committee, and said he’s disappointed there isn’t a tax cut in DeWine’s budget.

“Not as recommended, but then that’s up to us to put in," he said. When asked if he wants one, he says, “Absolutely, of course I want that.”

Democrat Jack Cera (D-Bellaire) is the ranking minority member on House Finance, and that’s one thing from DeWine’s budget he’s pleased about.

“Honestly, we’re happy we may get a time out from the tax breaks," he said. "We’ve been cutting taxes, mainly for the wealthy, for years here in Ohio and it’s had mixed results.”

But Cera and Butler agree the state should consider the Supreme Court’s ruling last year that internet retailers can be required to collect sales taxes.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
