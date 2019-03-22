Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Kicks Off Re-election Campaign

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan kicked off his re-election campaign Friday, throwing his hat into the ring for a second four-year term.

Horrigan's re-election campaign kickoff, held at his South Main Street headquarters, was attended by a small group of supporters.

“Elections are about voters and not about candidates,” Horrigan told attendees. “This is about a vision, about moving this city forward, growing its population, increasing its capacity and making it better each and every day. It’s an honor to be able to do that.”

In May, Akron will hold its first election since voters approved moving the primary from September to May. Moving the primary, which was to give the Summit County Board of Elections enough time to get ballots into the hands of overseas and military voters, is among the initiatives many point to in supporting Horrigan for another term.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro is among those supporters.

“Take a look at the last four years,” Shapiro said. “The accomplishments, the focus on equity, the focus on our neighborhoods, the focus on downtown, the focus he has with the county and our work with the economic development and workforce.”

Along with Horrigan, all 10 city council members will also seek re-election in May. Among them is Marilyn Keith, Ward 8 Councilwoman and past city council president, who is seeking an at-large seat.

“The vision that the mayor has is not just his vision. He has included the community in this vision,” Keith said. “I want to get behind that, I want to be a good listener, I want to be a good promoter of what my residents have to say and also the vision that is being carved out right now by the administration.”

Horrigan will not run unopposed. So far, Democrat Greg Harrison has registered with the BOE to challenge him and Josh Sines has registered on the Republican ticket. Candidates have until April 8 to register.

The biggest takeaway from the kick off? The county executive said residents need to vote.

“If you don’t show up on election day and flip that lever for whoever you vote for, you don’t have a voice,” she said. “This is a free country. You need to show up. This primary is May 7, which is a change for folks, so I would tell you to pay attention. That’s 41 days. We need you to come out and vote and be heard.”