Advocate for Ohio Children Puts Forth Children's Budget Agenda

Advocates for children are praising what they see in Governor Mike DeWine’s first budget, but they said kids need more. And they’re cautioning lawmakers who may decide to cut the budget based on forecasts of economic growth.

Fifteen children’s advocacy organizations have put together what they’ve called a children’s budget agenda, building off the money in DeWine’s budget for children services, home visits, lead paint abatement and other children’s initiatives. Tracy Najera with the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio said lawmakers need to consider the future if they plan to make cuts to these programs.

“We all owe it to our children. Others took care of us, generations ago. And they set the groundwork. It’s our turn now to do the same," Najera said.

The Ohio Children’s Budget coalition also wants more money for anti-hunger programs, an increase in eligibility for public child care, paid family leave, changes to the earned income tax credit and outreach efforts to make sure the US Census count next year is accurate.