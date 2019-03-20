© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Mike DeWine Stands Behind Budget Forecasts

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 20, 2019 at 9:26 PM EDT
photo of DeWine
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine is standing behind his budget director's revenue projections, which he says will fund spending increases for programs he's proposing.

Gov. Mike DeWine is standing behind the numbers used to create his budget, as Republican House Speaker Larry Householder suggests he’s leaning toward more conservative numbers from the legislature’s economic analysts.  

Researchers for the Legislative Budget Office or LBO said they think the state will have half a billion dollars less in tax revenue for the two-year budget that starts in July than DeWine’s budget office has projected. And the LBO is suggesting lawmakers cut the spending increase in DeWine’s budget by 25 percent. But DeWine is confident in his spending plan.

“I said when we introduced this budget that this is really an investment in the future of the state of Ohio," he said. "So I would certainly not like to see any of these programs that are really about the future and really about making Ohio move forward, we don’t want to see those cut.”

The LBO said when projections for revenue at the end of the current fiscal year are added in, their numbers are more than $700 million less than those from the DeWine administration.

Government & PoliticsLegislative Budget OfficeGov. Mike DeWineLarry HouseholderbudgetOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
