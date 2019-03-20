DeWine Advocates for Gas Tax Increase Amid Ohio Senate Changes

Republican Senate leaders say they plan on making more changes to the transportation budget, which might include making further cuts to the proposed gas tax increase which currently stands at a nearly 11-cent hike.

DeWine has said his original 18-cent gas tax increase, which would also be indexed to inflation so it could rise, is the bare minimum to maintain and repair roads and bridges.

He said he’s been trying to convey to the Senate that this is a factual need of the state. And he’s clear that the House’s 10.7-cent increase phased-in over two years with no index to inflation isn’t enough.

“We have to step up. And if we don’t, we’re just fooling the people of Ohio. The one thing I owe the people of Ohio is the truth and to be very, very candid with them. And the truth is, the House bill as passed doesn’t cut it," he said.

Some sources are speculating the Senate could come back with a gas tax increase of between 5 and 7 cents.