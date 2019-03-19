Ohio House Is Becoming More Transparent with New Cameras and Online Streams

The Ohio House is now streaming more committee hearings online through the purchase and installation of new cameras at the Statehouse. This is part of the new effort to expand transparency in the bill making process.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) unveiled the latest committee room to be equipped with robotic cameras. Committee hearings in that room will now be streamed and available on-demand by The Ohio Channel at OhioChannel.org.

Householder said it’s important for people all around the state to have the ability to see what their legislators are doing. “It allows them to have unfiltered, unedited access to the actions here at the Statehouse and allows us to reach a maximum audience.”

The House has 20 committees, held in nine different rooms. It plans to have cameras in every room by the end of the summer.

The first stream in the newest room was for the hearing of the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” abortion ban.