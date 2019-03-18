© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Attorney General Sues Prescription Drug Middleman

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 18, 2019 at 10:28 PM EDT
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing OptumRx after mediation failed.

Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a prescription drug middleman that was working with the state’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. He’s taken the action after an attempt at mediation failed.

Yost says OptumRx overcharged Ohio BWC for generic drugs by nearly $16 million between January 2015 and last October. He filed for mediation with the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) last month, but said the company responded only by scheduling a meeting.  And Yost said at an Associated Press forum last month that this is just the first of several reviews he’s doing on PBMs.

“I get asked the question from time to time – are there other shoes to drop? Baby, we’re in DSW,” he said.

OptumRX no longer works with BWC but does provide services for one of the state’s five Medicaid managed care plans. It said in a statement a few weeks ago that it believes these allegations are without merit.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Bureau of Workers' CompensationOptumRxDave YostPBM
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content