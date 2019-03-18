© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Sees Possibility of Revenue from Sports Gambling if Legislature Approves it

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 18, 2019 at 4:06 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine laid out his $69 billion dollar spending plan on Friday.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he will pay for the spending in his $69 billion dollar budget with economic growth – not new taxes or fees. He is not counting on a source of revenue several lawmakers have been hoping to secure since a big U.S. Supreme Court decision last year. That decision legalized sports gambling. DeWine said while it is not legal in Ohio, he said he expects things will be different soon.

“Certainly, it’s something the legislature’s going to look at. And I would anticipate, candidly, that certainly within the life of this budget that that will take place in the legislature and that there will be funds in regard to that,” DeWine said. 

A pair of bills were introduced after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports gambling last May, but they went nowhere. Sports gambling is legal in ten states, including Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Bills have been introduced in 18 others, including Ohio, to allow sports betting through casinos or state lotteries.

Government & Politicssports gamblingOhio Governor Mike DeWineState budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
