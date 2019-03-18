© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Democratic Leaders in Ohio Legislature Propose Plan to Help Working Families

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 18, 2019 at 10:25 PM EDT
photo of Rep. Emilia Sykes
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), House minority leader, surrounded by members of the Democratic caucus, rolls out the “Ohio Promise” plan. ";s:

As the Ohio House prepares to hold hearings on Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed operating budget, Democratic members want to make sure their priorities are considered. Issues including a higher minimum wage, paid family leave, and health care security are all part of what the Dems call “Ohio Promise.” 

Democrats say their “Ohio Promise” Plan focuses on working families.

The House minority caucus is in an interesting position since half of Republican Speaker Larry Householder’s votes came from Democrats.

That being said, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) believes their plan can appeal to all of the state’s top leaders.

“We are hopeful the speaker, the governor, the Senate president will take a hold of our thoughts and ideas because I would hope they are just as concerned with the things that we are and are willing to work with us to make sure Ohio is a place where everyone would want to stay, remain, and move to if necessary," she said.

The Democrats’ list also includes fewer rules on wind farms, automatic voter registration and restrictions on a tax deduction that allows small businesses to take their first $250,000 of income tax free.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
