DeWine Proposes H2Ohio Fund to Protect Water Quality

In his State of the State speech last week, Gov. Mike DeWine proposed a new initiative intended to prioritize clean and safe water.

He’s now giving more details about what he's calling the H-2-Ohio fund. It would become a permanent source of revenue for any challenges that comes the state’s way related to water quality.

From harmful algal blooms to failing septic systems to lead contamination, Mike DeWine wants the state to be prepared for any water crisis that might come its way.

The H2Ohio Fund will set aside a pot of money the state can continually turn to for future projects.

“It would take us out of this budget cycle where we’re, every two years, wondering how much money is gonna be available to make sure that our water is clean and available to all Ohioans," DeWine said.

The money will come from surplus money at the end of this two-year budget and the next one. DeWine said it could reach about $900 million in ten years.

He said he’ll have details on what that money will be spent on, when his budget is released Friday.