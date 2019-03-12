© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Auditor Wants to Expand Public Records Mediation Program

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 12, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT
photo of Keith Faber and Dennis Hetzel
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber (Republican) and Ohio News Media Assn. President Dennis Hetzel

Under Ohio’s Public Records law, many local and state government records must be provided to the public, upon request. There is a mediation program in place to resolve disputes over what is and isn’t a public record. The state official in charge of that program wants to expand it.

State Auditor Keith Faber says he wants to expand the mediation program so it includes meetings as well as public records.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think the process would lend itself well to that dispute as well. I’ve had conversations with members of the legislature.”

And Faber says those lawmakers plan to bring a bill forward to expand it. Faber says he’s also talked with leaders at JobsOhio, the state’s non-profit job creation entity, about the need for more transparency. That agency received a special carve out in public records laws to keep much of its operation secret.  

Government & PoliticsOhio public records lawOhio AuditorKeith FaberJobsOhio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
