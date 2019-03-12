Ohio Auditor Wants to Expand Public Records Mediation Program

Under Ohio’s Public Records law, many local and state government records must be provided to the public, upon request. There is a mediation program in place to resolve disputes over what is and isn’t a public record. The state official in charge of that program wants to expand it.

State Auditor Keith Faber says he wants to expand the mediation program so it includes meetings as well as public records.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think the process would lend itself well to that dispute as well. I’ve had conversations with members of the legislature.”

And Faber says those lawmakers plan to bring a bill forward to expand it. Faber says he’s also talked with leaders at JobsOhio, the state’s non-profit job creation entity, about the need for more transparency. That agency received a special carve out in public records laws to keep much of its operation secret.