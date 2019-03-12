© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Federal Appeals Court Backs Ohio Move to Cut Planned Parenthood Funding

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 12, 2019 at 5:57 PM EDT
photo of bus with banners urging defunding of Planned Parenthood
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Bus urging defunding of Planned Parenthood stops in front of Ohio Statehouse in the summer of 2016

A federal appeals court has ruled that Ohio can cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

A majority of the 6thCircuit Court of Appeals says the state can cut about $1.5 million dollars a year from Planned Parenthood. That money is meant for family planning, cancer screenings and prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases. The ruling overturns a lower court ruling. Iris Harvey, C.E.O. of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, says this will hurt low income Ohioans.

“What we are looking at is an attack on people who need health care the most,” Harvey said.

Ohio Right to Life praises the ruling, saying Ohio taxpayers won’t have to worry about funding abortions, something Harvey says isn’t happening in the first place. She says her group is looking at its legal options.

Jo Ingles
