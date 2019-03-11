© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Watchdog Group Questions Double Digit Pay Hike for JobsOhio Employees

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:36 PM EDT
A photo of a piggy bank.
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Employees got an 18 percent raise.

Employees of the state’s non-profit job creation company JobsOhio got an 18 percent raise in pay this year.

JobsOhio’s Matthew Englehart said the pay raise is warranted because the costs of benefits for employees rose by almost 25 percent. Some of those employees make more than $200,000 a year – more than Gov. Mike DeWine or Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Catherine Turcer with the watchdog group Common Cause Ohio said the state hasn’t retained jobs or attracted enough new jobs to warrant those high salaries. “It is not clear that we are actually getting our money’s worth,” Turcer said.

Englehart said in a written statement that the compensation packages for JobsOhio employees are comparable to those at other private nonprofit economic development organizations. And he said JobsOhio worked with companies to create more than 27,000 new jobs and $1.3 billion in payroll last year. Still, since JobsOhio’s books are not open to public scrutiny, it isn’t possible to know the details behind those numbers. Gov. DeWine has said he wants to make JobsOhio more transparent, but has not yet taken action to do that.

 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
