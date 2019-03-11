Ohio House Transportation Bill Includes Electric Scooter Regulations

Some cities throughout the state have put regulations in place for light weight electric scooters. Now, state lawmakers are looking at doing the same thing statewide.

In the House version of the transportation budget, scooters couldn't go over 15 mph and would be required to use lighting at night. The rider would have to yield to pedestrians and give an audible signal when overtaking and passing a pedestrian.

Kids under 16 couldn’t use the scooters.

The bill also says scooters would be exempt from state registration, title and insurance requirements for vehicles.

The Senate is now considering the transportation budget, which has to be signed March 31.