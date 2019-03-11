© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

In Budget Due Out this Week, DeWine Says He'll Put Additional $50 Million Toward Home Visitation

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:33 PM EDT
A photo of Gov. Mike DeWine signing an executive order as part of his first acts of duty in office to create a study committee on home visitations.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order as part of his first acts of duty in office to create a study committee on home visitations.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during last year’s campaign he wanted more home visitations to help curb Ohio’s dismal infant mortality rate and to reach at-risk kids and families. He’s now proposing to double the funds for these programs following a report from a group he appointed to look into the idea. 

The report from DeWine’s home visitation committee recommends making race and ethnicity foundational elements in infant mortality efforts, creating a central point for the intake and data of these programs, and expanding eligibility for families. 

DeWine says his budget will put $50 million more into an existing home visitation program, which comes out this week.

And he’s also proposing a public-private partnership called Pay For Success, a pilot program to triple participation in home visitation.  

DeWine says these programs are also essential in preparing at-risk children for school.

Home visitations help families of children from birth to kindergarten, with social workers and medical professionals looking out for the child’s mental, physical, and emotional health.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
