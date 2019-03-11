© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Governor Mike DeWine Signs First Bill into Law Correcting Gun Legislation

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 11, 2019 at 9:42 PM EDT
a photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill to change what lawmakers deemed to be an oversight in last year’s self-defense gun bill. ";

Mike DeWine has signed his first bill as governor. Lawmakers say the bill corrects what they believed to be an oversight in last year’s self-defense gun bill - an oversight that could’ve resulted in banning shotguns and rifles, such as AR-15’s.

After a topsy turvy lame duck session last year, the so called “Stand Your Ground” bill went through several changes, including removing the “Stand Your Ground” language. But it passed with what gun rights groups say was an error that could be translated as a gun ban.

DeWine commended the legislature for moving the correction bill quickly.

“This is a reaffirmation of the Second Amendment, as you know the original bill created some problems so this is affirming Second Amendment,” DeWine said. 

Republican lawmakers say they still want to revisit the “Stand Your Ground” issue.

