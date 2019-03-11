© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Opposes Federal Gas Tax Hike

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 11, 2019 at 11:13 PM EDT
gas_pumps__credit_shutterstock_maridav_.jpg
MARIDAV
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
DeWine wants any hike in the gas tax to benefit Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine doesn’t think there should be a federal hike in the gas tax. 

DeWine said increasing the federal gas tax wouldn’t be good for Ohioans.

“I’d rather for our drivers to pay money and let it stay right here in Ohio with no one taking anything off the top than for us to send it to Washington and let them skim some off and send it back to us.  We are a donor state. We contribute more in federal taxes than we get back in regard to the gasoline tax.”

DeWine wants lawmakers to pass an 18 cent increase, saying less would make Ohio’s roads unsafe.  The House version of his transportation budget has an 11 cent increase. The Senate is now considering the transportation budget that must be signed by March 31. 

Jo Ingles
