Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Sen. Sherrod Brown Critical of President Trump, Republicans In 'Meet the Press' Interview

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 10, 2019 at 6:23 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown, Chuck Todd
NBC
During his Sunday morning appearance on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Sen. Brown (right) told host Chuck Todd that the GOP is moving too far to the right.

Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling out President Donald Trump for what Brown calls “phony populism,” and he says Republicans should stand up to the president.

On NBC’s "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Brown was asked if Democrats moving too far left could alienate voters. He said it’s more important to note that the GOP is moving too far right.

“President Trump betrays workers and utters racist, anti-Semitic rhetoric and nobody in their party calls him out. They don’t have divisions. They’ve followed his racist actions and betrayal of workers -- they’ve followed it like lemmings off a cliff.”

Brown also said the reason he won’t run for president next year is because he can do his job better in the Senate. And he added that the Democratic nominee for president next year will likely be the one who is best at speaking to working people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRqtbL6GSj8

Tags

Government & PoliticsSen. Sherrod BrownDignity of WorkElection 2020President Trump
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
