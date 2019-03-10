Sen. Sherrod Brown Critical of President Trump, Republicans In 'Meet the Press' Interview

Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling out President Donald Trump for what Brown calls “phony populism,” and he says Republicans should stand up to the president.

On NBC’s "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Brown was asked if Democrats moving too far left could alienate voters. He said it’s more important to note that the GOP is moving too far right.

“President Trump betrays workers and utters racist, anti-Semitic rhetoric and nobody in their party calls him out. They don’t have divisions. They’ve followed his racist actions and betrayal of workers -- they’ve followed it like lemmings off a cliff.”

Brown also said the reason he won’t run for president next year is because he can do his job better in the Senate. And he added that the Democratic nominee for president next year will likely be the one who is best at speaking to working people.

