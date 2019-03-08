© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Plaintiffs Make Their Case in Partisan Gerrymandering Trial

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 8, 2019 at 6:12 PM EST
An image of Ohio’s congressional district map.
DANIEL KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio’s congressional district map.";

The state of Ohio is preparing to deliver its defense of the current Congressional district map in federal court. Plaintiffs say the map is unconstitutional because Republicans drew the map to favor their party, through what’s known as partisan gerrymandering.

The ACLU of Ohio, League of Women Voters, and other voter rights groups say they want a new map drawn next year, though a map created with a more bipartisan process is set to be drawn for 2022. 

Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters said fixing what she calls gerrymandered districts should not wait.

“Every vote that a congressperson makes matters. And if we can bring a more fair map to the people of Ohio before 2020 we believe that everyone wins, Republicans or Democrat,” Miller said.

Defenders of those current maps said there were Democrats who also approved it, and argue that a new map could confuse voters who might find themselves in three different districts in the span of four years.

Tags

Government & PoliticsgerrymanderingACLU of OhioLeague of Women Voters
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
