© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Governor Delays Planned Executions

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 7, 2019 at 3:56 PM EST
Photo of execution bed.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Executions scheduled for May, July and September have been delayed by Governor Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three more executions set for May, July and September while the state develops a new lethal injection process. 

DeWine had already delayed an execution scheduled for last month, after a federal judge expressed concern that inmates could suffer severe pain during lethal injection. DeWine said at an Ohio Associated Press forum last month that he wants an execution method that can stand up to federal court scrutiny.

“Ohio is not going to execute somebody on my watch when Ohio has found it to be cruel and unusual punishment.”

Ohio’s lethal injection mixture includes the controversial sedative midazolam, which caused Dennis McGuire to appear to be gasping and choking in his 2014 execution, though a prisons department report concluded he didn’t suffer pain or distress. Midazolam has also been connected with problematic executions in Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsGov. Mike DeWineOhio executionsDennis McGuire
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content