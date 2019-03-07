© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Brown Decides to Sit Out 2020 Presidential Race

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM EST
photo of Sherrod Brown
VALERIE ROYZMAN
/
KENT STATER
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) talks with South Carolina residents this past weekend on the last leg of his "Dignity of Work" tour.

Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator says he won’t run for president in 2020. 

Throughout the past couple of months, Sherrod Brown has campaigned in four early primary and caucus states. But he says he thinks he can be more effective by staying in the U.S. Senate. 

"It's not fear of any specific opponent. It wasn't process. It wasn't money."

Brown says his goal was never really to be president but to drive the national conversation to focus on issues involving working Ohioans. And he says his “Dignity of Work” tour has accomplished that because many of the candidates in the race are now talking more about those issues. Brown says he’s not endorsing any other Democratic candidate at this point and says he will help any of them as they talk about issues involving workers.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSherrod BrownDignity of WorkElection 2020
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content