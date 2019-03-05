© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Is Undecided On National Emergency Vote

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published March 5, 2019 at 6:47 PM EST
a photo of Portman and Trump
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman

Senator Rob Portman has yet to decide whether he will vote in favor of a bill rejecting President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund the border wall. In a conference call with reporters Tuesday Portman said he needs more information on where funding for the wall would come from.

“My position is I’m trying to come up with an alternative way to deal with this either having the resolution not come before us in its current form which is possible because we can amend it and we've been working on that  as early as this morning, and we’ll see what we can come up with.”

While Portman has yet to decide, he did say he doesn’t think there is a crisis at the border. Meanwhile Senate Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Monday that the measure rejecting the national emergency declaration will likely pass with the support of a handful of Republicans.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
