Ohio Secretary of State Advises Voters to Seek Out Credible Information

Ohio’s secretary of state is warning voters to be vigilant when they come across information regarding politics and government on social media. He says misinformation remains a top priority in the fight against elections meddling.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Ohio’s elections system -- the casting and tabulation of votes -- is secure.

His comments come after receiving a classified briefing from Homeland Security.

What’s still concerning to LaRose, however, is the fake information that meddlers and bots spread through social media and other digital platforms. With that looming threat, LaRose is urging voters to be more thoughtful consumers of information.

“When they receive information from a credentialed credible news organization ... that’s information that they can take to the bank," LaRose said. "But just because it’s on Facebook or Twitter or somebody sent it to them in an email doesn’t mean it’s true.”

LaRose supports a bill in the Senate to create the Ohio Cyber Reserve which would, among other things, conduct post-election audits.