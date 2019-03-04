Mike DeWine Prepares to Give His First State of the State Speech

Gov. Mike DeWine delivers his first State of the State speech Tuesday. He’ll deliver the address to a joint session of the Ohio House and Senate in the Statehouse, which is a change from the last seven years, when former Gov. John Kasich took the speech to different cities.

It may be Mike DeWine’s first State of the State speech, but he said there won’t be any shocking reveals in it.

“I’ve outlined what we think is what should be the agenda of this administration, and those are the things we’re going to talk about," he said.

He said he’ll talk about early childhood development and education, lead paint problems, public health issues and the drug problem. Those are themes that will carry over into his next big presentation.

“By the time our budget comes out a few days later, I don’t think you’ll find a lot of big surprises in there – there may be a few surprises," he said.

One thing that DeWine didn’t mention but might bring up – the 18 cent gas tax increase he’s put before state lawmakers to patch a billion dollar hole in the transportation budget, which has to be signed by the end of the month.