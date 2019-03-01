© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Sherrod Brown Heads South for Last Stop on 'Dignity of Work' Tour

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 1, 2019 at 10:25 PM EST
A photo of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is starting the final leg of his tour of the early presidential primary and caucus states. As he visits South Carolina, Brown said he’s learned a lot as he gets closer to making a decision on a possible presidential run. 

Brown has been spreading his pro-worker message but said he’s learned about other concerns, such as funding for children’s initiatives.

“We undervalue children in this society, whether it’s a lack of funding for pediatric health, or for early childhood education and child care should be accessible and available to working class and middle class families,” Brown said. 

A statement from the Republican National Committee notes South Carolina overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and said Brown has a “far-left Democrat agenda.”

Brown will announce if he’s running for president by the end of the month.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSen. Sherrod BrownDignity of Work
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content