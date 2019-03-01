© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Attorney General Joins Two Gun Lawsuits

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 1, 2019 at 10:14 PM EST
A photo of Attorney General Dave Yost.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Attorney General Dave Yost.

The state has joined two U.S. Supreme Court lawsuits dealing with gun ownership and regulations. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one of the suits is about protecting the country from setting a dangerous precedent related to constitutional rights. 

Ohio is among 23 states fighting a law in New Jersey that requires a gunowner to prove a justifiable need to carry a firearm outside of their residence.

Attorney General Dave Yost likens this to a threat on any other constitutional right.

“Can you imagine needing to go to the government and prove that you needed to have freedom of press or you needed freedom to worship at a particular place. It’s absolutely absurd,” Yost said.

Ohio is also joining a court fight that disputes what Yost calls an overly burdensome ammunition “microstamping” regulation in California.

Yost recently said he doesn’t want Ohio jumping into court cases where judges end up making decisions on high profile political issues. He says this is different because the courts should weigh-in on questions of constitutionality.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio gun lawsAttorney GeneralDave Yost
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content