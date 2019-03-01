2019 Resurfacing Program Brings Hope for a Smoother Ride in Akron

Akron officials say revenue from the city’s Issue 4 income tax will help pay for new asphalt on about 54 miles of city roadways this year.

The income tax increase, approved by voters in 2017, raises about $16 million per year for the city to divide equally between the police department, the fire department and road resurfacing and repair.

Akron plans to spend a total of $7 million in its 2019 resurfacing program, which includes $4.15 million from Issue 4. That money enables the city to resurface 37 more miles of roadway than would have been possible.

To determine what streets are resurfaced, the city rates each street by condition, paving the “worst first.” The work is distributed equally across the city’s 10 wards, according to a press release.

This year, the city will begin repairing some of the city’s brick roads, from the foundation up.

The road work is expected to begin in late April, pending approval by Akron City Council.

See below for a list of streets selected for this year’s resurfacing program.