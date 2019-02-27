Senator Brown Calls for Hearings on Veterans Exposure to Toxic Burn Pits

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wants Congress to help veterans who might have been harmed by toxic emissions during deployment in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The military used open-air burn pits to dispose of waste, such as tires, medical waste, munitions, petroleum and lubricant products, which created toxic fumes potentially affecting service members. The military issued no guidelines on burning garbage until 2011.

The legislation aims to document exposure and track the effects of the emissions on the veterans to enable them to get the help previous generations were denied.

“We want to make sure that veterans don’t have to go through—to get compensation, if it gets to that here, the way that Vietnam vets had to wait with Agent Orange. It’s a very important public health issue and it’s what we owe our men and women in uniform.”

Brown says as many as 3.7 million military members could have been exposed. So far, the VA registry has logged 160,000 potentially exposed veterans.

He has requested a hearing by the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.