Portman Is 'Uncomfortable' Supporting Trump's National Emergency Declaration

Senator Rob Portman said he is undecided on how he will vote on the proposal to reject President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall.

Portman agrees immigration, trafficking and drugs are creating a crisis at the border, but he wants to know where funding for the president’s priorities will come from.

“The question is can he find funds from other areas, and I think there are some where you don’t need to have an emergency that he can use. I support those, and the question is on the emergency side which funds would he use…and how would he describe that or defend that against a potential lawsuit.”

The House voted Tuesday to overturn the emergency declaration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will vote before the March 18th recess.