Government & Politics

House Democrats Push for Tax Change to Help Low-Income Ohioans

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 27, 2019 at 8:37 PM EST
photo of Emilia Sykes
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Rep. Emilia Sykes pushes for a low-income tax credit alongside other House Democrats and anti-poverty advocates.

Democratic lawmakers and anti-poverty advocates have pushed for years for changes to a tax credit aimed at low-income working Ohioans. With debate over increasing the gas tax and adding another income tax cut in the next budget, it’s coming up again. 

Ohio is one of six states with a non-refundable earned income tax credit, which can only zero out tax liability and can’t create a tax refund.  House Democrats want to erase the income cap and make the credit refundable.

Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) says it can be paid for with unspent money in the general revenue fund. And there’s the deduction created in 2013 that allows small businesses to take the first quarter million dollars of their incomes tax free.

“That costs us about a billion dollars a year," she said. "And there is an opportunity for us to revisit that.”

It is estimated nearly a million low-income Ohioans could take the changed EITC at a cost of $250 million, which Democrats say is far less than breaks given to wealthy Ohioans and businesses. Last year the EITC cost the state $40 million.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
