WKSU Airs Michael Cohen Testimony Live on the WKSU News Channel

WKSU will air testimony from attorney Michael Cohen on the WKSU News Channel on Wednesday, Feb. 27 beginning at 10 AM. Stream the WKSU News Channel online, through the WKSU mobile app, listen to WKSU HD-4 or use the WKSU Alexa Skill and say, "Ask WKSU to play news."

Led by host Jeremy Hobson, NPR News offers special coverage as President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) has signaled that the committee will question Cohen about topics including "debts and payments relating to efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential election" as well as the president's compliance with campaign finance and tax laws. The hearing is expected to last 8 to 10 hours.

Watch the hearing live below when available: