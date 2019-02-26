© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Talks With President About Impending GM Lordstown Shutdown

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 26, 2019 at 5:35 PM EST
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Governor DeWine says he had a chance to talk with President Trump before a White House dinner.

President Trump told governors yesterday that automakers are returning to Ohio and other states, a remark he’s said before that fact checkers have found to be untrue. Governor Mike DeWine was among the guests who heard that comment.

DeWine says he talked with Trump at a dinner the night before, and that the president is very aware and concerned about the impending shutdown of the GM plant in Lordstown.

“I did not have a chance to talk with him about his statement about auto companies that are returning to Ohio.”

And DeWine says he has no commitments from GM about the facility’s future.

“My impression is that they’re probably not going to put a new line back in Lordstown. It’s also my impression that they are talking to other companies about coming into Ohio.”

Ohio’s Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown said Trump’s comments are a slap in the face to 1,600 workers who would lose their jobs if the plant closes next month.

