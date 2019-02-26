DeWine Fills Final Slot in His Cabinet

Gov. Mike DeWine has filled the final position open in his cabinet, which is likely the most diverse in state history. He’s appointed the first woman to head the Ohio Department of Health.

Amy Acton has decades of experience as a doctor and administrator. She’s the first physician to lead the agency in almost five years. And Acton says she has a holistic approach.

“The food we eat is our health. Where we live, the zip code we’re born into is our health. All the things that surround us are creating the conditions in which we can lead flourishing lives.”

Among Acton’s priorities are infant mortality and youth homelessness, which she says she experienced growing up in Youngstown. The Department of Health oversees Ohio’s abortion clinics. Acton says she doesn’t have a stance on abortion but that she’ll follow the law.