Government & Politics

DeWine Fills Final Slot in His Cabinet

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 26, 2019 at 7:03 PM EST
photo of Amy Acton and Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine shake hands after swearing in

Gov. Mike DeWine has filled the final position open in his cabinet, which is likely the most diverse in state history. He’s appointed the first woman to head the Ohio Department of Health.

Amy Acton has decades of experience as a doctor and administrator. She’s the first physician to lead the agency in almost five years. And Acton says she has a holistic approach.

“The food we eat is our health. Where we live, the zip code we’re born into is our health. All the things that surround us are creating the conditions in which we can lead flourishing lives.”

Among Acton’s priorities are infant mortality and youth homelessness, which she says she experienced growing up in Youngstown. The Department of Health oversees Ohio’s abortion clinics. Acton says she doesn’t have a stance on abortion but that she’ll follow the law.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
