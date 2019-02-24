Ohioans Express Concern Over Gas Tax Hike

Gov. Mike DeWine says raising the gas tax from 28 cents a gallon to 46 cents a gallon will help fill a $1 billion construction budget shortfall. But the proposal has led to a debate over how it will impact Ohioans.

Democratic lawmakers and left-leaning groups are concerned a gas tax will disproportionately hurt poor people. That includes Policy Matters Ohio’s Victoria Jackson.

“Gas taxes are regressive meaning lower income people and middle income people pay a greater share of their income on the tax than do higher income people and we think to address that gas tax money should be set aside to invest in public transit, to help low income people, people with disabilities and elderly people have affordable, accessible transportation options,” Jackson said.

House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes is also concerned about the consequences a higher gas tax would have on the working class, families, and seniors.

The Ohio Municipal League supports the proposal, saying it will help spur connections to employment, commerce, and social services.