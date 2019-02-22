© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate President Wants More Tax Cuts

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 22, 2019 at 5:33 PM EST
Picture of Larry Obhof
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina.

State lawmakers are now considering an 18 cent per gallon increase in the gas tax proposed by the administation of Gov. Mike DeWine. It would plug a hole of more than a billion dollars in the Department of Transportation’s budget. But one legislative leader said they’re also looking for ways to cut taxes – again.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina noted that the income tax has been cut in the last four state budgets. And he said in this upcoming two-year budget, his caucus is interested in trying for another cut and maybe even eliminating one of Ohio’s seven tax brackets.

“It's a significant, complex issue. But you have to eat away one bite at a time. And then last cycle we decided, OK, let's take two of these if we can. We're going to come back for more this time,” Obhof said.

Critics say cutting income taxes has shifted the burden to sales taxes, which hurt lower income people more. And they say cutting the number of brackets or flattening the tax rate would benefit the wealthiest taxpayers, with most Ohioans paying more so a few could pay less.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio tax cutsLarry Obhof
