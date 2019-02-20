Ohio Senate Republicans Take Aim at 'Burdensome' Regulations

Ohio Republicans have made it a top priority this legislative session to cut state regulatory restrictions.

Senate Bill 1 calls for a 30 percent reduction in regulatory restrictions over the next three years.

Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina is a cosponsor. He said a study has found Ohio has more than 246-thousand restrictions, a number he calls burdensome.

“What’s the effect of those rules on people’s liberty, what’s effect on the economy, on small businesses ability to operate and can we right-size government to get some of these out of the way?” Obhof said.

House Democratic leader Emilia Sykes of Akron urged caution in undertaking such a process.

“If we’re going to do that we should do it appropriately and make sure we’re not taking away regulations that can hinder the health, wellbeing, and safety--that includes the physical as well as financial health--of this state as well,” Sykes said.

The legislation calls for the joint committee on agency rule review to carry out the reduction. It would communicate changes to the public via a website.

The legislators spoke at a preview of the new session put on by the Associated Press.