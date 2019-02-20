© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Republicans Take Aim at 'Burdensome' Regulations

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published February 20, 2019 at 5:24 PM EST
20190219_ohio_senate_president_larry_obhof.jpg
SARAH TAYLOR
/
WKSU
Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof spoke about Senate Bill 1 at a legislative preview hosted by the Ohio Associated Press.

Ohio Republicans have made it a top priority this legislative session to cut state regulatory restrictions.

Senate Bill 1 calls for a 30 percent reduction in regulatory restrictions over the next three years.

Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina is a cosponsor. He said a study has found Ohio has more than 246-thousand restrictions, a number he calls burdensome. 

“What’s the effect of those rules on people’s liberty, what’s effect on the economy, on small businesses ability to operate and can we right-size government to get some of these out of the way?” Obhof said. 

House Democratic leader Emilia Sykes of Akron urged caution in undertaking such a process.

“If we’re going to do that we should do it appropriately and make sure we’re not taking away regulations that can hinder the health, wellbeing, and safety--that includes the physical as well as financial health--of this state as well,” Sykes said.

The legislation calls for the joint committee on agency rule review to carry out the reduction. It would communicate changes to the public via a website.

The legislators spoke at a preview of the new session put on by the Associated Press.

Loading...

Tags

Government & PoliticsLarry ObhofRep. Emilia SykesSenate Bill 1Ohio legislature
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content