Gov. Mike DeWine says no executions will happen in Ohio until the state can come up with a new lethal injection process.

DeWine cites a federal court judge’s opinion on Ohio’s lethal injection process and the upcoming execution of Wayne Keith Henness, which DeWine delayed.

“Ohio’s not going to execute someone on my watch when it’s cruel and unusual punishment.”

DeWine says executions can resume when there’s a new protocol that can survive court challenges.