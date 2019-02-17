© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senator Settles Suit With Constituent He Blocked on Facebook

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 17, 2019 at 10:38 AM EST
photo of Joe Uecker
THE OHIO CHANNEL
Senator Joe Eucker (R) has settled a lawsuit brought by a constituent who said the senator blocked him on Facebook following a debate over an abortion bill.

A southwest Ohio man has settled a lawsuit he filed against his Republican state senator, who he says blocked him on Facebook during a heated debate about the veto on the Heartbeat Bill abortion ban in December. 

Sen. Joe Uecker had posted he was disappointed the veto wouldn’t be overturned, and his constituent Anthony Fambry of Batavia posted that the Heartbeat Bill was unconstitutional. Uecker fired back that Fambry needed to lose his emotions, and Fambry says he was blocked and his comments erased.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was talking to a senator. I was being formal and professional, and I just got removed, silenced, and effectively told I couldn’t participate anymore in the conversation.”

Fambry says he filed the suit for others who were blocked, and also for future constituents.

“I was really looking forward to set that precedent of ‘you can’t just block people on social media as a government official’.”

The settlement award was $20,000, but Fambry says after legal fees he’ll get $1,000. But he says he’s getting calls from throughout the state from people who’ve also been blocked by their lawmakers, who are asking him for advice and the number of his attorney.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
