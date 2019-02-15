Cleveland Hopkins Airport Reversing Changes For Limos, Taxis, Shuttles Ahead of Construction Project

Starting next week, Cleveland Hopkins Airport is making big changes to where taxis, limos, rideshare services and shuttles can drop-off passengers – a reversal of changes that were implemented just a few weeks ago.

As of January 1, commercial vehicles were prohibited from dropping passengers at the upper departures terminal roadway. Instead, there were staging areas set up several hundred yards away.

But the vehicles will return over the next few weeks. Edward Rybka, the city’s Chief of Regional Development, says part of the reason for that is that the Ground Transportation Area – used by parking and hotel shuttles since 2015 – will close for a multimillion-dollar reconstruction project.

“We’ll be able to accelerate what should be a one-year construction project and not have our passengers using Hopkins be navigating through a construction zone.”

Rybka adds that a delay in starting roadwork at the departures area also contributed to the decision to bring commercials cars back to the terminal.