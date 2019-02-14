© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Lawsuit Filed Over Abortion Ban Approved in Lame Duck Legislative Session

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 14, 2019 at 7:44 PM EST
ohio_house_of_representatives.jpg__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
Jo Ingles
Ohio House of Representatives

Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon. 

The bill Ohio lawmakers passed and former Gov. John Kasich signed into law at the end of the lame duck session last year bans an abortion procedure that is commonly used after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood and the Women’s Medical Center of Dayton are suing to stop the ban from going into effect next month, saying major medical organizations oppose it because doctors could not provide proper care for their patients. 

Ohio Right to Life issued a statement saying it was frustrated but not surprised, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”

Tags

Government & Politics20-week abortion banGov. John Kasichpartial birth abortionDilation and extractionOhio Right to LifePlanned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content