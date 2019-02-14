Lawsuit Filed Over Abortion Ban Approved in Lame Duck Legislative Session

Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon.

The bill Ohio lawmakers passed and former Gov. John Kasich signed into law at the end of the lame duck session last year bans an abortion procedure that is commonly used after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood and the Women’s Medical Center of Dayton are suing to stop the ban from going into effect next month, saying major medical organizations oppose it because doctors could not provide proper care for their patients.

Ohio Right to Life issued a statement saying it was frustrated but not surprised, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”