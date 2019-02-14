DeWine's Workers' Comp Budget Proposes Cuts and Increases

Gov. Mike DeWine has submitted to lawmakers what he hopes to see in the budget for a key agency – a budget that’s separate from the big statewide spending plan he’ll introduce next month.

DeWine’s two year, $645 million dollar budget for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation includes a proposed reduction of an average of 20 percent in premiums for private employers, which his office says is the largest cut in premiums in 60 years.

But he also wants a $3 million increase in the BWC’s program for substance abuse recovery and workplace safety. That program launched in October with a $15 million effort in three counties hard-hit by the opioid crisis – Scioto, Ross and Montgomery.

He’s also proposing $40 million for safety grants to buy equipment, improve safety in schools and protect first responders.