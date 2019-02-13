© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Democrats Want to Focus on Jobs, Economy, Education

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 13, 2019 at 10:21 PM EST
Photo of Ohio Democrats
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio Sen. Democrats discuss jobs, economy and education as they prepare to present in general assemby.

Minority Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they’ll be focusing on jobs, the economy and education in bills they will present in the new general assembly. 

Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says his members want to focus on bills to create jobs, train Ohioans for those jobs and help working Ohioans get ahead.

“We have the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer and the gap is becoming larger and larger and larger," Yuko said. "And some of our legislation is going to reflect this.”

Yuko said he thinks there is common ground with Republicans on certain issues. And he says majority lawmakers might be more receptive to some proposals, like a ban on discrimination against LGBTQ Ohioans, once they realize the impact it has on business.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSenate Minority Leader Kenny YukoOhio DemocratsOhio Democratic Party
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
