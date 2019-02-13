© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

ODOT Director Takes Funding Troubles to Ohio House

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 13, 2019 at 6:27 PM EST
photo of Jack Marchbanks
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks tells the Ohio House Finance Committee about its lack of funding and impending dangers he sees because of it.

Ohio’s top transportation official told state lawmakers that his agency is facing a billion-dollar shortfall, and that drivers could face serious dangers on roads and bridges. His testimony comes in advance of a report expected Friday that’s likely to recommend a gas tax increase.

Ohio Department of Transportation director Jack Marchbanks told the House Finance Committee that finding funding for new infrastructure projects and for existing maintenance isn’t a quick fix.

“We’re talking about bringing the system to a good condition for the next decade. We’re not talking about a couple of years. We’re talking about numbers based on now to 2030, 11 years," he said.

Marchbanks said ODOT hopes to spend an average of a billion dollars a year to keep up with projects. And he said if there’s more state revenue found for them, some federal funds could be flexed toward public transit. And Marchbanks also warned that for future smart mobility and autonomous vehicles to work, roads have to be in good repair.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
