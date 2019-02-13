© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Heartbeat Abortion Bill Introduced in Ohio Legislature for Fifth Time

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 13, 2019 at 6:23 PM EST
photo of Heartbeat Bill protestors
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Protestors voice their concerns about a previous Heartbeat Bill in Ohio. The abortion ban proposal has been intdouced again.

Almost eight years to the day that it was first proposed, the so-called "Heartbeat Bill" abortion ban has been introduced at the Statehouse again. This time, there's a possible new strategy for a bill that’s been vetoed twice but this time has the support of the governor.

It’s the fifth time the Heartbeat Bill has been proposed. Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says he wants it to start in the Senate this time. But Rep. Ron Hood (R-Ashville) joined with Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) to propose it in the House anyway, though he’s on board with the Senate version too.

“The Speaker has said he prefers to see the Senate move first, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be able to move the bill in the House as well," Hood said.

The first hearing for the Senate version featured testimony from former Rep. and now Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson). Householder says problems with the bill have come in the Senate, so he prefers that chamber pass it first. But it should be noted Householder became speaker with a coalition of Democrats backing him, and they have long opposed the bill.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
