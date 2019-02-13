Heartbeat Abortion Bill Introduced in Ohio Legislature for Fifth Time

Almost eight years to the day that it was first proposed, the so-called "Heartbeat Bill" abortion ban has been introduced at the Statehouse again. This time, there's a possible new strategy for a bill that’s been vetoed twice but this time has the support of the governor.

It’s the fifth time the Heartbeat Bill has been proposed. Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says he wants it to start in the Senate this time. But Rep. Ron Hood (R-Ashville) joined with Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) to propose it in the House anyway, though he’s on board with the Senate version too.

“The Speaker has said he prefers to see the Senate move first, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be able to move the bill in the House as well," Hood said.

The first hearing for the Senate version featured testimony from former Rep. and now Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson). Householder says problems with the bill have come in the Senate, so he prefers that chamber pass it first. But it should be noted Householder became speaker with a coalition of Democrats backing him, and they have long opposed the bill.