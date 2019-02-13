Akron Citizens Vent Frustration Over Snow Removal

About two dozen people turned out at the Ellet Community Center to share concerns over how the city of Akron handled snow removal during last month’s big storm.

Credit City of Akron / City of Akron Akron city snow plow

The city has formed a task force to look into what went wrong. The group is holding six meetings to take public comment.

At Wednesday’s session in Ellet some citizens called for the makeup of the task force itself to be changed.

A repeated criticism of the snow clearing effort was poor management. Audience participants including Dave Harper, said they didn’t think supervisors of the plowing program should be included in the task force. “This task force should be to investigate all of the downfalls, all of the citizen‘s complaints, and be independent of these individuals that created the policy," Harper said. "Because if they don’t investigate and find out where the failures are in the system, they’re never going to make a positive change for the future.”

Councilwoman Marilyn Keith told the group she will relay all of their comments to the task force.