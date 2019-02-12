© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio League of Women Voters Supports Effort to Reach Last Chance Voters

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 12, 2019 at 6:13 PM EST
a photo of vote buttons
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Ohio's new Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans one last mailing to about 200,000 voters.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’ll send voter registration forms to 200,000 Ohioans who’ve been deleted from the rolls for not voting and not updating their addresses. He doesn’t expect to get many of them back. But one voting rights group thinks otherwise.

Jen Miller from the League of Women Voters of Ohio said she thinks some people who were sent final notices after the November election that their registrations would be deleted might not realize it’s happened.

“The notices from former Secretary of State Jon Husted were confusing and easy to miss," Miller said. "And so it is possible that there are individuals who received those and just didn’t understand what was at stake.”

The Secretary of State’s office said it’ll cost up to $75,000 to send the forms, though voters can register and update registrations online. But Miller says the extra step is important. She also hopes the state will consider automatic voter registration, though that’s come up before and gone nowhere.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
