Ohio League of Women Voters Supports Effort to Reach Last Chance Voters

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’ll send voter registration forms to 200,000 Ohioans who’ve been deleted from the rolls for not voting and not updating their addresses. He doesn’t expect to get many of them back. But one voting rights group thinks otherwise.

Jen Miller from the League of Women Voters of Ohio said she thinks some people who were sent final notices after the November election that their registrations would be deleted might not realize it’s happened.

“The notices from former Secretary of State Jon Husted were confusing and easy to miss," Miller said. "And so it is possible that there are individuals who received those and just didn’t understand what was at stake.”

The Secretary of State’s office said it’ll cost up to $75,000 to send the forms, though voters can register and update registrations online. But Miller says the extra step is important. She also hopes the state will consider automatic voter registration, though that’s come up before and gone nowhere.