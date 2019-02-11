Sherrod Brown Touts Progressive Track Record During N.H. Visit

Democrat Sherrod Brown spend most of his weekend in New Hampshire. As NHPR’s Josh Rogers reports, the Ohio Senator, who is positioning himself for presidential run, found receptive audiences across the state.

Sherrod Brown met voters in Hampton, Berlin, and Concord, before headlining a young Democrats reception in Manchester. Brown reminded that crowd, which included Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Chris Pappas, that his progressive track record is long.

“I’m proud to say that one of the first votes I cast in the United State Congress was against the North American Free Trade Agreement. I’m proud to say that I voted against the misnamed 'Defense Of Marriage Act,' and the Iraq war, years ago.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also campaigned in the New Hampshire over the weekend, visiting Dover, after making her candidacy official in Lawrence, Mass. Other Democrats --running or considering presidential runs -- will be in the state this week. They include John Delaney, who represented Maryland in Congress, and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

Copyright 2020 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.