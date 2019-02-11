© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Secretary of State Launches New Effort to Reach Last Chance Ohio Voters

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 11, 2019 at 6:28 PM EST
photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sec. of State Frank LaRose will implement a new voter registration form for thousands of Ohioans.

For the first time, the Secretary of State will send voter registration forms to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who are about to be removed from the voting rolls. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it’s likely the 270,000 people who are getting those registration forms are either dead or have moved. They have already gotten final notices from boards of elections that they’re being taken off the rolls after six years of non-voting and not updating their addresses.

“This hopefully will be the last time that the old supplemental process was carried out.  What my office is trying to do is just create one more opportunity to register if they have been removed through that supplemental process.”

Addresses are being updated when voters renew their driver’s licenses and tags. LaRose says he’s working with lawmakers to come up with new ways to update the voter rolls with current addresses every time a voter does business with the state.

Tags

Government & PoliticsFrank LaRosevoter registrationvoter purge
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
