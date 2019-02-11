© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Ohio Dept. of Agriculture Head Tours State to Hear from Farmers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 11, 2019 at 6:32 PM EST
photo of Dorothy Pelanda
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Dorothy Pelanda is sworn in as the new head of Ohio's department of agriculture on Jan. 14, 2019. Pelanda plans to go on a listening tour to hear from Ohio farmers.

The new head of the Ohio Department of Agriculture is traveling around the state talking to farmers about their needs.

Former lawmaker Dorothy Pelanda says the goal of her listening tour is simple.

“To let them know who I am, to let them know that we want farmers and agri-business owners to be at the table, to work together as a team, to solve these issues of water quality and other things," she said.

Pelanda says she will use the information she’s gathering to help come up with shovel ready plans for projects to present to Gov. Mike DeWine in the near future. It’s possible some of the items in the upcoming state budget and next year’s capital construction budget will involve issues affecting farmers.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDepartment of AgricultureFarmers in OhioDorothy PelandaOhio agriculturefarm runoffAlgal Blooms
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
